Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Insane Sibling Rivalry Reportedly Comes To A Head

An insider claims that money is behind the latest epic blow up between the two wildly competitive reality TV stars.

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians has made clear, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner would much rather be at each other’s throats than live up to the ideals behind the clan’s “family-first” motto.

The rivalry between these sisters has often played out in front of a TV audience. For example, there was that time they had their infamous fight over clothing in 2015, and Kendall called Kylie the “biggest b**ch” in addition to a crude reference to female genitalia. E! Entertainment posted this clip to YouTube, and critics mocked the sisters by saying they had nothing more than “rich people problems.”

The latest issue between Kylie and Kendall Jenner definitely supports the theory that their feud is ongoing. Per Radar Online, a family insider said that the two are “not happy when the other’s doing well.” Furthermore, the insider claims that “Kendall figures it’s crazy how much Kylie’s worth while she’s only got a fraction of that in the bank herself.” To put this comment into perspective, Kendall is believed to be worth approximately $50 million. Kylie’s net worth is closer to $900 million.

Most fans of KUWTK would probably be thrilled to have even a fraction of Kendall’s $50 million, but the competition between these sisters apparently has no bounds. A previous Radar Online report indicated that Kylie and Kendall Jenner haven’t done anything social together since September of 2018. The site’s unnamed insider went on to say that “they can’t really stand each other and have nothing in common.”

Additionally, Kendall Jenner reportedly doesn’t like it when her little sister rubs in the fact that she makes more money than her — but the two did grace Drake’s New Year’s Eve party with their presence. That may diminish the claim by Radar Online that the pair hardly talks to each other at present, and that they can’t stand each other. Then again, the feud may have been for show.

The catalyst behind their years of fighting seems to be jealousy over each other’s professional success. Kylie Jenner is believed to have suffered from lots of envy when Kendall’s modeling career took off. But the tables turned when Kylie launched her popular makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Per Radar Online‘s well-connected insider, Kylie’s entire motivation for getting into the makeup business was “to prove she can do her own thing.”

The two have made it publicly clear that they believe in retaliating against each other for their perceived transgressions. For instance, Kylie Jenner fired a shot in late 2017 by not attending Kendall’s birthday party. Although Kylie was also pregnant at the time — and may have had a good reason for opting out — Kendall Jenner exacted her vengeance by refusing to show up when Kylie’s daughter was born.

With a sibling rivalry of such great magnitude, it’s unsurprising that KUWTK manages to fit so much drama into each episode. Even though IMDb users have rated the show at an abysmal 2.8/10 stars, the cattiness of this famous family has managed to keep audiences around for 15 seasons.

However, fans may wonder if the two are really feuding that deeply, or if it is just the latest case of normal sibling rivalry. The ladies often fight, as evidenced by Kim Kardashian famously telling big sister Kourtney that she’s the least interesting one of them to look at, per YouTube. Similar spats have happened between the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the past, and it does keep things juicy for TV.

The Daily Mail reported that KUWTK‘s 15th season finale did sink to the program’s lowest ratings ever. If the family wants the show to continue, they may want to promote this latest money-related fight between Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. The drama may be just enough to spark renewed interest in their tell-all show.