‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Victoria Slaps Phyllis

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 8 brings a vicious slap for Phyllis along with a threat from Victoria. Plus, Ana angers Devon, Lola loses her mojo, and Billy assures Reed about J.T.’s memorial.

Lola (Sasha Calle) cooked for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Lola’s first course was fine, but it was too traditional. There’s no way that Abby (Melissa Ordway) hired Lola for traditional, rather dull food. After all these months of everybody raving about her culinary creations, the significant opportunity for Lola had her doubting herself, and she experienced a crisis of confidence.

After Kyle gave Lola a pep talk, she tried again and added her typical unique flair to the food, and everybody agreed she did a fabulous job — even Mia, who always says what she thinks, which is why Lola cooked for her in the first place.

Meanwhile, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) saw that his plans for J.T.’s memorial stressed out Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She considered canceling the whole thing, but she pulled it together. However, Reed also felt Victoria’s tension, and he wondered if he should scrap all his plans, but Billy (Jason Thompson) reassured him that he should continue with the memorial for J.T. and that Victoria would be fine.

Ana (Loren Lott) convinced Fenmore (Zack Tinker) to forward her the file of his new song. Devon (Bryton James) produced it, but Ana knew she could do better. After some back and forth, Fen sent the file, and Ana created a fantastic song for Fen that far outshined what Devon put together. When Ana played her version for Devon, he got upset. He felt like Ana disrespected him by going behind his back.

Devon confronted his sister, and he told her that she could not be involved with Fen’s LP. Then, Devon told Ana that he needed to run his own life as well as his business without her interference.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) worried that Victor (Eric Braeden) could be innocent. However, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) pushed him to consider Victor’s past and how hard Nick worked to get out from under his father. Then, Victoria stopped by to tell them about J.T.’s memorial, and Phyllis commented about how difficult it must be for Reed to think that Victor killed his father.

Later, Victoria confronted Phyllis about convincing Nick that Victor killed J.T. when Phyllis knows the truth. Phyllis fully admitted she wanted revenge and told Victoria that Victor deserved to rot in jail. Victoria slapped Phyllis across the face and threatened her. However, Phyllis remained steadfast in her desire to make sure Victor takes the fall.