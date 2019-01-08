‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Showcases Brie Larson’s Extensive List Of Superpowers

The first trailer to be released shows what's slated to be an incredible superhero movie out March 8.

Marvel fans know to remain in the theater for the secretive post-credit scene that teases them about the next adventure awaiting their comic book heroes. At the tail end of Avengers: Infinity War, the camera zooms in on a star flanked by stripes. It’s mysterious and had everyone whipping out their phones to figure out just who this elusive character could be tasked with saving the universe.

Turns out it’s Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. People couldn’t believe that a female would be leading the next battle between good and evil on the big screen, but once they discovered how incredible she is, they fell in love with the latest comic book figure to come to life in theaters.

Marvel recently released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Captain Marvel movie, which comes out March 8. The action-packed footage actually debuted on ESPN during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Portrayed by actress Brie Larson, Captain Marvel actually is Air Force pilot Carol Danvers who was working with a man named Dr. Walter Lawson. But he really was a Kree alien ally named Mar-Vell.

During an explosion, Mar-Vell tried to protect Danvers, but somehow his DNA meshed with hers. He valiantly attempted to rescue her and as a result, she absorbed some of his powers and developed her own superhuman powers.

Discover what makes her a hero. See Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel in theaters March 8th. pic.twitter.com/2t6pBLNLCB — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) January 7, 2019

Before the accident, Danvers already was a talented pilot and no one to mess with thanks to her exceptional hand-to-hand combat skills. But after the explosion and incident with Mar-Vell, she suddenly could fly at six times the speed of sound, possessed superhuman strength, durability, and was able to shoot concussive energy bursts from her fingertips, reported E! Online.

Considered to be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trailer gave everyone a glimpse just why she holds this honor. The trailer began with Danvers parking her motorcycle outside a bar where she met up with S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. He needs her help stopping an alien invasion.

“I’m going to need clarification on this space invasion,” Fury said in the trailer.

“Skrulls are infiltrating your planet,” Danvers replied. “They’re shape-shifters.”

“OK. Prove you’re not a Skrull,” Fury challenged her.

Suddenly, she shot energy from her hands and explained, “That’s a photon blast.”

“And?” Fury queried.

“A Skrull cannot do that,” Danvers said, shaking her head in disbelief at Fury’s apparent ignorance.

“And I’m just supposed to take your word for that?” Fury asked doubtfully.

Also featured in the new trailer is Jude Law who plays a Kree warrior.

Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s, long before Thanos wiped out half of the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. The post-credits’ link to Captain Marvel indicates that she may be the only one who can save the world now.

Based on the comic book character first appearing in 1968, Captain Marvel will continue the big screen adventures chronicled in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther.