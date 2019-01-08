Courteney Cox Opens Up About Relationship With Johnny McDaid: ‘He’s My Guy, He’s My One’

Courteney Cox is in love and she doesn’t care who knows it!

The Friends star recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she chatted about a number of topics, including her relationship with Johnny McDaid, whom she refers to as her “partner,” rather than boyfriend. As fans of the actress know, she and the Snow Patrol musician have had a long relationship and even got engaged back in 2014 before eventually breaking up and then getting back together.

But when she was chatting with Kimmel, it’s definitely clear that there is no love lost between the couple, despite the fact that they have broken up in the past. In fact, Cox had nothing but amazing things to say about the main man in her life.

“He’s my guy, he’s my one.”

Cox also explained to Kimmel and the audience that it feels a little bit weird that he calls her his “partner,” especially since she’s from Alabama. As the actress explains it, where she is from, you usually don’t use the term “partner” unless you’re dating someone of the same sex.

“I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in section F,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there, don’t worry about it,’ ” Cox dished. “Not that it matters, but it’s just a different way to speak.”

Happy birthday to my girl @CourteneyCox – what a beauty. Yes CC x pic.twitter.com/TmcIPxu0us — Johnny McDaid (@johnnymcdaid) June 16, 2017

And this is not the first time that the couple have spoken very highly of each other. In an interview with the Independent, Cox revealed that though they are not officially married, she feels like they are married in her heart. And McDaid shared in the same sentiments as his lady, telling the publication that everyday when they wake up, it feels like it’s a wedding when they look into each other’s eyes.

“My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything. When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me.”

Additionally, the couple shared that they would be spending Christmas together and usually the holidays entail hanging out, singing, and playing music, and eating and drinking together. At the time, they said that they did not have any holiday plans set in stone but they knew that they would be spending Christmas with Courteney’s daughter CoCo, who she shares with ex David Arquette.

Seems like the pair are still totally in love which each other and don’t need to put a label on it.