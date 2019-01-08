Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Kids May Be Getting Influenced By ‘Strangers’

Is Angelina Jolie allowing strangers to have more of an influence on her kids than their own dad?

Brad Pitt is reportedly upset that his six children are spending more time with their nannies and bodyguards than they are with him.

Following 12-year-old Shiloh and her 10-year-old Vivienne’s latest outing in Los Angeles, which featured the two girls shopping with a man reported as her bodyguard, an insider claimed the actor is upset with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, who has allegedly allowed “strangers” to oversee and influence their kids.

“Brad is disappointed he does not get to spend more time raising his own kids,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on January 7. “The worst part of the divorce for Brad has not been losing Angelina but no longer seeing his kids on a daily basis. Brad is upset that he cannot have a more hands-on role raising his own children and Brad especially does not like it when the kids spend too much time with bodyguards or other assistants Angelina hires to help and that Brad never gets to meet or approve of. Brad does not like the idea of strangers spending so much time influencing his kids.”

While Jolie is frequently seen taking her kids shopping in Los Angeles, she’s often accompanied by her hired help and at times, she allows her nannies and bodyguards to take their kids around town without her.

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt and Jolie, who split in September 2016, reached a top-secret custody agreement with one another last month after being at odds over the issue for over two years. Prior to Pitt and Jolie’s agreement, a judge threatened to take primary custody away from Jolie and felt she was attempting to keep her six children from spending time with her former partner.

Although the details of the ex-couple’s custody agreement have not been made public, it has been rumored that Pitt will eventually have 50/50 custody of each of his six kids, including 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at Narita International Airport with their children. Junko Kimura / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating one another in 2005, around the time Pitt’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston was confirmed. Then, in August 2014, they got married surrounded by their kids at their home in France.

Over the past couple of years since their split, both Pitt and Jolie have been linked to a number of people but have yet to go public with any new relationships. Instead, they are both staying focused on their kids and their careers.