‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Feels She Is Treated Differently Than Her Co-Stars

Teen Mom OG has followed the cast and their journeys since 2009. However, is Amber Portwood done with the reality show that has chronicled her life since she was a pregnant teenager?

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG: Backstage Pass, fans were able to get a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes when the cast was together in New York City. Some fans may know that Amber has threatened to quit the show this season and Monday’s episode showed fans just how serious the mother-of-two was about leaving reality television behind her.

According to Pop Culture, when producer Larry Musnik confronted Amber about whether or not she would be leaving the show she replied with the following.

“I’ve brought it up a million times… the way I look on this show is not me. You guys aren’t gonna show me, then why am I on it?”

Amber has been open about her struggles, not just this season, but since she started sharing her story on the show. However, she has most recently been honest about her postpartum depression, something she admitted that she struggled with after having her son, James.

On the Backstage Pass special, Amber explained that she felt she had been treated differently than her co-stars, noting that Catelynn Lowell was given a month off to seek treatment, while Amber was reportedly given only one week.

On the Teen Mom OG reunion, People reported that Amber opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression.

“It went from taking care of James so amazingly to one night I had to give him to Andrew,” Amber explained. “I couldn’t, I don’t know what happened. I’ve never felt anything like it, I never felt like that with Leah. It started feeling like a weird pressure, like I could explode.”

Amber started on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant where the cameras followed her teen pregnancy. Later, she was added to Teen Mom. On Monday’s special, Amber pointed out that she has been on the show since the beginning, just like her co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, but still wondered why she was allegedly being treated differently.

According to Us Weekly, on the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Amber agreed to stay on the show after the audience cheered for her.

MTV has not yet announced if there will be a new season of the show, but Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV starting on January 14.