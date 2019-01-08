Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Reportedly Been Living Together For Months

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie are reportedly officially living together, and they have been for quite some time.

According to a January 7 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie moved in with Scott Disick months ago, and the move was a wake-up call for Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia moved in with Scott this past summer, and that’s when Kourtney realized things were really getting serious between them,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Kardashian was initially jealous of Disick and Richie’s serious relationship, but that Scott made the transition as smooth as possible by insisting that the three of them sit down for a conversation.

“Scott could tell Kourtney was a bit jealous at the time, but more so concerned of the fact that their kids would be sleeping there while Sofia lived there, too. She wanted to make sure they were in good hands,” the insider dished.

The trio eventually met up at Nobu in Malibu, where they talked about the situation and the smoothed things over, especially since Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, would be staying there with Sofia.

“That’s when they all went to dinner together in November. It was important for Scott that Kourtney felt comfortable with Sofia and got to meet her, so she could see for herself that Sofia truly does care about, and treat their children amazing,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are currently going through a tough time. Richie announced this week via her Instagram account that her beloved dog, Jake, had passed away, calling the canine an “angel,” and revealing that she will miss him “forever.”

Shortly after it was revealed that the pup had passed away, Scott and Sofia were seen out grabbing a meal together. The two were spotted in Calabasas, where they were seen taking out some grub from Rosti.

Sofia kept things casual by wearing a pair of black leggings, a gray crewneck sweater, and a black coat. She sported a bronzed glow and wore oversize sunglasses. Meanwhile, Scott donned a pair of khaki cargo pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black vest over top, and his own set of shades for the outing.

Scott Disick was seen carrying food from the establishment, as perhaps Sofia Richie was a bit too blue over the loss of her rescue dog to make a public appearance at the restaurant.