Kylie Jenner Posts Sweet New Snapshot With Baby Stormi Decked Out In Burberry

Once again, Kylie Jenner is proving that she and her baby girl, Stormi, are one of the best dressed mother/daughter combos ever.

It’s not uncommon for Jenner to share photos of her sweet baby girl on Instagram. And while sometimes the girls sport matching outfits, other times they rock different looks, but at the end of the day one thing is for sure — they are always dressed to impress.

Earlier today, Jenner took to her Instagram account to share yet another sweet moment with her almost 1-year-old daughter. In the photo posted for her 123 million Instagram followers, Jenner stands outside and is dressed bundled up for the cold weather. The 21-year-old sports a long, black jacket and wears her newly blue-dyed locks slicked back in a low ponytail. She looks into her baby girls’ eyes as she cradles her in her arms.

Though Stormi’s face is not visible in the image, she looks as cute as a button in a tiny little Burberry jacket and black leather pants. To complete her look, she sports a white pair of Nike sneakers. Fans of Jenner have already given the image a ton of attention in just a short time of the post going live.

So far, the image has garnered the lip-kit mogul over 800,000 likes in addition to 5,300 comments. Some fans chimed in to gush over how cute the mother/daughter moment is, while countless others told Kylie that she looks like she’s a great mom. Of course, a few others also commented on the fact that Stormi is already wearing Burberry clothes.

“Stormi’s outfit is worth more than my rent and tuition combined,” one follower wrote.

“I love how being a mother looks well on you, and the love worth more than all the money you got, so always remember that.your loving fan for-real, Ms.B.”

“I love Stormi and you too Mommy,” another chimed in.

And just two days ago, Kylie made headlines after she was spotted wearing a massive sparkler on a certain finger. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo to her Instagram account and in the image, Jenner shows off her toned abs as well as a giant ring on her ring finger.

Once again, many of Jenner’s Instagram followers commented on the photo and asked Kylie if she was engaged, but unfortunately for fans, the reality star did not answer any of the questions from followers.

So far, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott have not yet announced an engagement, but Travis does already refer to Kylie as “wifey.”