Colton Underwood’s Former Flame Tia Booth Wishes Him Well As ‘Bachelor,’ Will She Pop Up During An Episode?

It is finally time for Colton Underwood to meet the 30 ladies contending to be his future wife this season on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season. As viewers watched previously, Colton had dated, briefly, former contestant Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. The two gave it another go last summer on Bachelor in Paradise and now some fans are speculating online that she might pop up during this new season to try to give it another shot with Underwood. Luckily, spoilers suggest that she stays far away this time around.

A few hours ahead of Colton’s Bachelor debut, Tia took to her Instagram page to tease him a bit and share some support. The photo showed her standing with a shirtless Underwood at a gym and she noted that it was taken after they’d filmed Bachelor in Paradise.

“Hey @coltonunderwood remember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and then we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?… Well here’s my support. Now keep your d*mn shirt on and go find you a gal”

Booth did add a hashtag noting that her teasing was all in good fun. Within just a few hours Tia had nearly 150,000 likes on the post, so Bachelor fans clearly enjoyed seeing the friendly ribbing from Tia toward Colton.

Luckily, fans don’t have to brace themselves for seeing Tia suddenly show up during Colton’s Bachelor season to ask for another shot. As the Inquisitr has previously mentioned, Booth has a new beau and they seem to be very happy together. His name is Cory Cooper and the two look quite smitten with one another.

While Tia remains very close friends with quite a few people from her time on Arie’s Bachelor season and last summer of Bachelor in Paradise, it doesn’t look like she has any lingering feelings whatsoever for Colton. Spoilers hint that Underwood will have his hands plenty full with the new women on his journey, and so far, there haven’t been any teasers about anyone outside of this new group of ladies popping up to disrupt things.

Granted, Tia had made it pretty clear as soon as Colton was announced as the next Bachelor lead that she would be steering clear of filming, whether she was single or not. In fact, it’s not entirely clear when she started dating Cory, but whether she was with him as Underwood filmed or not, Booth had fully embraced that it was time to move on.

Will Colton Underwood be able to find the right woman for him this time? The Bachelor spoilers suggest that it’s going to be a wild journey to the finish line and viewers have some surprises in store before all is said and done.