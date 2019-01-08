Melissa McCarthy Smuggled 40 Ham Sandwiches Into Golden Globes For Guests

While all the guests attending the 2019 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday night were wearing their absolute best, one attendee had something a little unexpected hiding away in her outfit.

Melissa McCarthy stunned in a beautiful purple Reem Acra gown that was quite literally star-studded with silver stars down her left shoulder and side. But the actress brought something unexpected as well, with the comedian carrying between 30 and 40 ham and cheese sandwiches into the venue, according to a report by Variety.

The format of the evening means that guests attending the event are fed prior to the big awards show to avoid the crinkle of wrappings or the clinking of glasses and cutlery on plates. Unfortunately, because the red carpet spectacle takes so long with the flashing of the cameras trying to capture all the wonderful outfits, many of the guests don’t make it inside in time for the sit-down dinner, leaving them hungry for hours through the awards show.

McCarthy has clearly experienced this before and decided to preempt it with a large pile of sandwiches this year, which she handed out to other guests who had also missed the dinner to shine on the red carpet.

#GoldenGlobes: Melissa McCarthy is secretly handing out ham sandwiches to guests https://t.co/ByaGUxEBF0 pic.twitter.com/Yxka3owcLJ — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2019

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” McCarthy told the publication, adding, “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

Jessica Chastain, who was also in attendance at the event, was gobsmacked by McCarthy’s odd accessory, but grateful that she’d thought of it as well.

“How did she get them in here? But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

Olivia Colman, during her acceptance speech after it was announced she had won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in The Favorite, even gave a shout-out to the sandwiches, although she didn’t mention McCarthy’s name on stage.

According to Variety, it appeared as if the sandwiches had been purchased from Joan’s on Third, and they were each wrapped individually, presumably to make it easier to hand them out.

McCarthy was not the only person who had been thinking of their stomach during the event. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan also told the publication that she was devastated to arrive at the event only to realize she had forgotten her snacks at home. Her snack of choice for the long evening is usually a power bar or two to tide her over.

Jimmy Kimmel has previously passed out candy to other guests during the show as well, according to the Huffington Post.

The 2019 installment of the prestigious awards show saw McCarthy nominated for her second award, this time for Can You Ever Forgive Me? It was not to be for McCarthy, unfortunately, with InStyle reporting that Glenn Close walked away with the award instead.