Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Reveals Biggest Disagreement With Ex Was Over A Ring

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham most recently appeared on another hit MTV show, Ex on the Beach. On the show, Farrah was confronted by her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran, who fans had previously met on Teen Mom. Farrah and Simon dated over a period of two years and now Farrah has opened up to MTV News about what the couple’s biggest disagreement during their relationship was over.

Farrah revealed that the biggest disagreement the couple had was over an engagement ring, stating, “I think over the years on Teen Mom, the biggest disagreement was about an engagement ring that we had a little situation over. That stood out because that’s a life-changing and loving memento, and that turned into an ugly situation and about money.”

As the article states, the incident was shown on the reality television show. The incident revolved around Abraham trying on an engagement ring and even purchasing it, but Saran never paid her back for the purchase. MTV News also linked to a video which shows Abraham and Saran talking about the incident on an episode of Couples Therapy. Although the couple dated for quite some time, it doesn’t look like they will be getting back together.

According to Too Fab, Abraham and Saran were reunited on the most recent episode of Ex on the Beach. Saran introduced himself as “the guy that Farrah would always yell at.” He revealed that he had decided to be on the show in order to “make peace” with Abraham, who he described as “hard to get along with.” He also said that Abraham’s biggest weakness is her failure to “listen to anything.”

Fans were introduced to Abraham on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Her episode featured her finding out she was pregnant and revealing that the father of her baby had passed away in a tragic car accident before she gave birth. The cameras continued to follow her and her daughter, Sophia, for the show Teen Mom and later Teen Mom OG.

Although Abraham had been a staple on the network’s television show for years, she was fired in 2018. The network added two new moms to the show after that. Abraham has continued to work in the entertainment business.

Since leaving Teen Mom OG, Abraham has continued to update fans on her life via social media. Most recently she revealed that she was spending time in Singapore and shared a photo of herself there.