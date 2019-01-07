Golden Globe Ratings Down From 2018 & 2017 Editions

The 2019 ratings mark a four-year low for the awards show.

On Sunday night, the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards aired on NBC. But despite limited competition from other networks and the promise of a big lead-in thanks to a highly anticipated NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears, the ratings for the awards show were surprisingly low.

According to Deadline, the Golden Globes brought in a paltry 12.7/21 in metered market results. That means the show dropped by 5 percent from last year’s Golden Globes. Those ratings held about even with the previous year when Jimmy Fallon hosted. This means that this year’s Golden Globes ranked the lowest in metered markets since back in 2015.

The Golden Globes ended up with a 5.0 rating with adults between 18-49. It garnered about 19 million viewers. This shows a dramatic decline of double digits from 2017. It also marks the 2019 event as the worst Hollywood Foreign Press Association event since way back in 2012.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards featured Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn-99’s Andy Samberg sharing the duties of co-hosts. The show, which clocked in at three hours and 20 minutes, saw the two actors engage in a mock marriage proposal in between doling out numerous awards — but even that move failed to spell out ratings gold.

There were few surprises in terms of the big winners during the course of the show as well. Bohemian Rhapsody walked away with the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, while the critically acclaimed Green Brook won three major awards. FX’s highly touted The Americans also garnered some awards for its final season.

By and large, the awards show stuck to tradition for the most part. Aside from a few surprising moments — such as when Oh and Sanberg offered free flu shots — the show proceeded in a tried-and-true manner, which could account for the drop in viewership.

Interestingly enough, one person’s presence was noticeably absent from the proceedings. Not once during the entire televised event was the name Donald Trump mentioned. This came as a surprise, as many politically active actors and performers took the stage during the course of the night, including Christian Bale, who won for his remarkable turn as former Vice President Dick Cheney in the film Vice. Bale memorably thanked Satan for his role as the controversial politician, making several pointed political remarks during his speech — but none called out Trump by name.

Despite low ratings, the Golden Globe Awards could still prove a win for NBC. Early reports indicate that even with the noticeable slum in viewership, the network still had the best metered market results since back in March when the Academy Awards aired.