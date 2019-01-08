‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Past Loves Have Surfaced In Time For The First Episode

Will one of his past loves show up on a future episode?

As Colton prepares to bestow a rose upon the girls who caught his eye – and possibly his heart – on the first episode of The Bachelor, just who happened to make him the man he’s become today? Let’s take a peek at his past relationships and see if there are any skeletons in this proclaimed virgin’s closet.

Underwood dated in high school and college. He was a star athlete, so he had a gaggle of girls going gaga over him. But Underwood’s first adult public relationship was with a top notch athlete; none other than Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, reported Life & Style.

Andrew East, Underwood’s pal and Oakland Raiders teammate at the time, was dating Raisman’s fellow Olympian gymnast teammate, Shawn Johnson. East and Johnson are now married, but Underwood and Raisman are just friends, supposedly. He invited Raisman out on their first date as part of a double with East and Johnson, and their romance continued for approximately six months.

Underwood escorted Raisman to several red carpet events and met other Olympians; he took her home to meet his family for Christmas. But it just didn’t work out, he told the Journal Star.

“We’re taking a break right now,” he said in June of 2017. “We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare. It ended fine. We’re in a good place.”

Aly Raisman is now dating NFL Player Colton Underwood after her asked her out via social media https://t.co/cNG7SsDRNd — TIME (@TIME) December 14, 2016

Some wonder if they really did part on good terms and if Raisman will be the one to roll up in a limo and “expose him” on The Bachelor.

When Underwood appeared on The Bachelorette, he wooed the show’s star, Becca Kufrin. During a private moment, he revealed to her that he was still a virgin, even at his age. He also took her home to meet his entire family, 18 of them, in a formal setting – the first time ever for him.

But in the end, Underwood didn’t receive the final rose and packed up to return home after Kufrin went on dates in the boys’ hometowns. Underwood was crushed, because he had confessed to her on the show that he had fallen in love with her.

Interestingly enough, Kufrin’s friend, Tia Booth, had already developed feelings for Underwood, according to Life & Style. They had met via social media and chatted online before she flew out to meet him in Los Angeles long before he appeared on The Bachelorette. Booth made an appearance on The Bachelorette to reassure Kufrin that things were over between her and Underwood. But after Kufrin and Underwood went on a hometown date, Booth confessed that she really hadn’t moved on.

Booth appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in the hopes of rekindling that old flame with Underwood. They spent some time together, literally in paradise, but there just wasn’t a connection, Underwood decided.

It will be interesting to see just who captures Underwood’s heart this time around.