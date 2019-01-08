Colton Underwood’s Instagram Bio Says He’s A ‘Decent Human Being’

The girl who first stole his heart is the reason why many claim Colton is an upstanding guy.

Pull up Colton Underwood’s Instagram page and you’ll see a wide array of photos depicting a confident man with an adventurous life. He’s a two-star football recruit who also was named an All-American twice. He also experienced a short career in the NFL.

But one thing sticks out from his Instagram bio aside from a Bible verse. The fact that he says he’s a “decent human being.”

Those who know Underwood would well agree that he’s an easy going and terrific guy. Even though he’s set to debut on The Bachelor and there’s been much hoopla surrounding his virginity and the gaggle of girls ogling him, there’s one particular girl who won his heart long ago: his little cousin Harper.

Harper is the daughter of Underwood’s cousin, Shannon. She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at an early age and is Colton’s inspiration. He decided to help raise money to benefit those like Harper who fight to breathe and battle cystic fibrosis every single day.

Underwood regularly shares photos of himself with Harper as he promotes the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which he formed to honor Harper and help others with cystic fibrosis while playing pro football.

“Meet Harper. My reason why. At birth, Harper was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects about 70,000 people worldwide. The disease primarily affects the lungs and digestive system that eventually can lead to life-threatening lung infections. This summer I will host a charity football camp to benefit the fight against cystic fibrosis not only for my cousin but for everyone who fights this disease,” he wrote.

In 2015, Underwood formed the non-profit foundation to “empower people with cystic fibrosis to live fully, dream big and support each other.”

“I’m in awe of the strength and determination of people living with cystic fibrosis. The Legacy Foundation is designed to help minimize the barriers they face as they live, grow and work toward their dreams,” he said.

Through it, he helps raise funds for research and to provide special equipment and resources for people of all ages who live with cystic fibrosis. Since its formation, the foundation has distributed almost $100,000 in cash and equipment donations to cystic fibrosis patients, as well as to clinics and research organizations.

Underwood partnered with International Biophysics, the makers of the AffloVest, to provide 50 of the vests to cystic fibrosis patients across the United States. He also regularly visited children’s hospitals and purchased aerodynamic bikes and medical equipment.

The AffloVest is a physician-prescribed treatment option given to one person in every state in the U.S. The Afflovest Mobile Airway Clearance Therapy promotes airway clearance and lung secretion mobilization to help treat cystic fibrosis.

Aside from his compassion toward Harper and other cystic fibrosis patients, Underwood seems to be an all-around good guy according to his friends and family. It will be interesting to see just who captures his heart in the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres tonight.