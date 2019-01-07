Nicole Kidman Shows Off Trim Figure In A Shimmering Red Dress At Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman walks the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Actress Nicole Kidman always seems to look flawless wherever she goes. She and husband Keith Urban walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night in Beverly Hills. The lovebirds stayed close to each other during their walk into the auditorim

According to E! News, Kidman went with designer Michael Kors for her dress choice and it is the perfect style for her slender figure. The long-sleeved, high-neck maroon number hugged her body and shimmered as she walked. Not everyone can dazzle in such a slim cut of dress, but she made it work amazingly. She chose black strappy heels to wear with the outfit, as well a big black bow in her up swept hair. She accessorized with a diamond studded bracelet and dangling earrings. She also carried a fun disco ball style of handbag.

Country music star Keith Urban looked so handsome in a classic black tux as he stood by his wife’s side for the night. The twosome walked hand-in-hand and stared lovingly into each other’s eyes. They even got a bit playful on the red carpet as they posed for the cameras. He was happy to share this evening with her as she was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture nomination for her role in Destroyer.

The almost unrecognizable Nicole Kidman loved playing the role of Erin Bell in the film. She recently explained what a passionate project it was and how much she appreciated being able to play such as complicated character.

“I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press.”

Keith and Nicole just got back from spending the holidays in their home country of Australia. They were spotted on the beach in Sydney with their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr. The couple was also seen packing on the PDA as they relaxed in the sun. They have been married for 13 years now and it looks like they are even more in love than before. Now they have traded in their beachwear for something a little more formal to enjoy the Golden Globes together.