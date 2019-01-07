Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Liverpool FA Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Third-Round FA Cup Finale

Premier league leaders Liverpool open their quest for their first FA Cup title since 2006 when they travel to Molineaux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

While Liverpool FC sit four points atop the Premier League table in position to chase their first English top-flight championship since 1990, they also open their quest for what would be the club’s first FA Cup title since 2006, according to This Is Anfield, when they join the competition at the third round — in fact playing the final match of the FA Cup competition’s third round — taking on a dangerous opponent in ninth-place Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a showdown that will live stream from Molineaux on Monday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English FA Cup Friday third-round showdown pitting the English Premier League’s first-place team Liverpool visiting the ninth-place side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Monday, January 7, at 31,700-seat Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Wolves-Reds FA Cup clash live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

Liverpool will be facing Wolves for the second time in less than three weeks after the Reds downed the newly promoted West Midlands side on December 21 by a 2-0 score, per Soccerway, to take over first place in the top flight, a position they have not relinquished.

Liverpool have not lost at Molineaux in their last six visits there, according to the BBC. At the same time, the Wolves have not won a home match in FA Cup play in their last six tries, either.

It was just two years ago at Anfield when Wolves sent Liverpool packing out of the FA Cup in a fourth-round match, defeating Jurgen Klopp’s side 2-1, per Soccerway. Wolverhampton at the time played in England’s second-tier, the League Championship, and occupied 18th place on the table.

Striker Hélder Costa (l) has one goal while defender Matt Doherty (r) has scored three for Wolverhampton this season. Marc Atkins / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool FA Cup third-round match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Wolves vs. Liverpool FA Cup clash at no charge.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the FA Cup third-round showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the BBC iPlayer platform. In Italy, the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool FA Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the FA Cup match will be streamed live on the SN World Now streaming platform. Throughout much of Africa, the game will stream only via Super Sport Africa. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool, see LiveSoccerTV.com.