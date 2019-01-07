Lady Gaga Tells Women To Eat Whatever They Want On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is one of the most anticipated celebrities to watch this awards season, and she’s sending out a positive message just as she prepares to hit the Golden Globe Awards.

According to a Jan. 6 report by Entertainment Tonight, Lady Gaga showed off her pre-awards show meal via her Instagram account this week. The Star Is Born actress revealed that she was eating a burger, fries, and some Fruity Pebbles cereal to fuel up for the awards ceremony.

“I really had to pack it before a long evening. You know what, women? Eat. Eat what you want. Do what you want, be who you are, do not starve yourself, live your life. Listen, I’m telling you, the pressures in Hollywood and that celebrity aura puts on young people, it’s too much and, you know, eat what you want, be who you are,” Gaga said empowered.

The singer hit the red carpet with purpose as she channeled iconic actress Judy Garland, who starred in the 1950’s version of A Star Is Born, in a periwinkle blue Valentino dress completely with long, flowing train.

“She looks beautiful,” Lady Gaga said upon seeing a photo of Garland in her own periwinkle dress. “This is a Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That’s special, except I’m missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night,” she said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gaga and her co-star, Bradley Cooper formed a strong bond on the set of their nominated film. The pair are now close friends, and Cooper even revealed that he can not wait to go see Gaga on stage during her Las Vegas residency.

The actor revealed that he wanted so badly to go see the singer’s opening show, but was “bummed” when he couldn’t make it, promising to see her perform as soon as he possibly can.

A Star Is Born is nominated for five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, as well as a Best Director nomination for the actor, and for Best Original Show for Gaga and Cooper’s duet, “Shallow.”

The movie was a hit with fans, and immediately began to garner award buzz, including Oscar speculation for both Gaga and Cooper, who could bring home more than one statue during awards season.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga as she goes through awards season by following her on Instagram.