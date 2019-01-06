Jamie Foxx Comments On His Relationship With Katie Holmes For The First Time

Jamie Foxx is finally opening up about his relationship with former Dawson’s Creek star, Katie Holmes. However, he’s not saying much.

According to a January 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jamie Foxx was recently asked about his romantic vacation to Miami with Katie Holmes, where they were spotted by paparazzi canoodling, kissing, and having a great time together.

“It was foolish,” Foxx stated of the romantic getaway when asked about the vacation with Holmes. The couple seemingly took the getaway to celebrate Katie’s 40th birthday, and the prying eyes of the paparazzi caught some of the couple’s personal moments on film.

Katie and Jamie were seen having a blast and soaking up the sun in a lavish $8 million yacht called the Utopia III. They were also photographed riding jet skis together in Biscayne Bay, as Holmes’ bikini body wowed many fans.

Although Holmes and Foxx have allegedly been dating for years, they choose to keep their relationship mostly under wraps. However, over the past year, they have been seen out together more and more.

Recently, the pair were seen at New York’s Serendipity 3, where they ordered some sweet treats to enjoy, along with Katie’s mother.

“Katie and Jamie looked happy. They both came in the same car together, with her mom. Her mom walked out with a cake box at the end. Jamie and Kathleen ordered their frozen hot chocolate, and Katie had a strawberry sundae,” an insider told the outlet of the outing at the time.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Katie Holmes is ready to walk down the aisle with Jamie Foxx after years of quietly dating. The actress is said to want to wed in Paris over the winter and that she wants a large and lavish wedding ceremony.

Katie allegedly wants to get married in the winter so that Suri won’t have to miss any time off of school, which she absolutely loves attending.

The source also states that Foxx wants to adopt Holmes’ 12-year-old daughter, Suri, whose father is Katie’s ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise. Suri has allegedly not seen her famous father in years and has reportedly fallen out of touch with him since the divorce, and Katie’s decision to leave the Church Of Scientology. “She barely knows who Tom is,” the insider claims.

Fans should watch out for Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to continue to take their love to a more public setting as 2019 progresses.