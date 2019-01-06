‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Believes Clint Barton Will Be The Ultimate Hero

Could an everyday man be the key to defeating Thanos?

Another theory for the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame has popped up, and this time it was delivered by Screen Rant. The movie news website is suggesting Clint Barton (Hawkeye) might be the MVP in the upcoming movie after being absent in Avengers: Infinity War.

There have been dozens, hundreds if you really dig around, of theories surrounding Avengers: Endgame and most revolve around Tony Stark’s savior, Captain Marvel’s role, the Quantum Realm, time travel, and if Steve Rogers will bite the bullet or not. Screen Rant‘s theory revolves around the often left-out-of-discussion Hawkeye, who has always been jabbed at for being the weakest Avenger. Jeremy Renner, who portrays Clint Barton, even participated in a Saturday Night Live skit poking fun at his character’s abilities, or lack thereof.

Hawkeye is not necessarily a superhero, just an every day man with skills he learned and perfected himself. His weapon of choice is a bow and arrow. He doesn’t have superhuman strength, he doesn’t move things with his mind, he can’t fly, and the list goes on and on. The fact that he’s just an everyday guy might just be the reason he saves the day after all.

Clint has become the character that makes up the ground where the other Avengers can’t. For instance, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the only hero able to stop Wanda (Scarlet Witch) from taking over everyone’s minds and sending them into trances was Clint. She already controlled Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and eventually the Hulk before Clint put an end to it with an electric arrow.

The hero also helps encourage Wanda in Ultron when she is too scared to fight, joking all he has is a bow and arrow. He ends up lifting her spirits and calling her an Avenger before aiding the rest of the crew in defeating the army of robots. It was also joked about in Captain America: Civil War that when Clint takes some time off, everything goes to hell.

The theory is suggesting that maybe it just takes one man, a man of Earth and with no special abilities, to take down the Mad Titan. Screen Rant suggests he might distract Thanos in a pivotal moment while another Avenger strikes, or he knocks off the Infinity Gauntlet with an arrow.

An interesting point from the Clint/MVP theory is Hawkeye’s possible connection to Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). Clint has been an agent with S.H.I.EL.D. for a long time, possibly as early as the ’90s, when Nick Fury would have recruited a young Carol. It’s possible the two characters know one another, and Clint might be the one to get Carol to help in the battle against Thanos.

No matter what, Hawkeye’s absence in Infinity War leads to the assumption that he will play a much bigger and important role in Endgame, but fans will have to wait until April 26 to find out how.