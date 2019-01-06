Snooki Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Shows Off Baby Bump, Congratulates Deena Cortese On Birth Of First Child

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant with her third child and is starting to show. On Sunday, the reality show star took to Instagram to share a photo of her growing baby bump.

Posting a photo to Instagram, Polizzi wrote the following.

“Someone is super excited to be a big sissy! Starting to pop! Or it’s just the popcorn I just ate.”

She included the hashtags “nugget 3” and “preggers.”

In the photo, Polizzi is standing with her 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna LaValle. Her daughter, who has a huge smile on her face, is dressed in pink and is touching her mom’s baby bump. The reality show star also has a 6-year-old son named Lorenzo.

Polizzi announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving by sharing a photo on Instagram of her two children holding a framed sonogram picture.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the captions.

Polizzi rose to fame on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore, which aired between 2009-2012. The show returned in 2018 for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

On Saturday night, Polizzi’s reality show co-star Deena Cortese gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. Cortese named the baby Christopher John Buckner. Cortese shared the announcement of the birth via Instagram, where she shared several photos of her newborn baby.

According to Popculture, Polizzi congratulated her co-star on social media.

“HE IS SO PERFECT! Welcome to the mommy club mawma!” she wrote. “So happy for you both and love you x10,000,000! So excited to have another perfect nephew! I cannot get over how perfect he is! A perfect meatball…. Look how perfect my nephew is!”

Cortese appeared alongside Polizzi on Jersey Shore. Although Polizzi was a main cast member for the entire series, Cortese didn’t join the cast until the third season. Despite that, Cortese has grown close to her co-stars. In fact, many of the cast members have remained close. On Saturday, Polizzi shared a photo to Instagram which showed herself with her daughter along with JWoww and her daughter all attending Disney On Ice.

According to the same site, fellow Jersey Shore cast member JWoww also took to social media to congratulate her co-star.

“He’s beyond perfect. I love him already,” she wrote.

Cortese took to Instagram to write about her birth experience.

“It was a tough two days and I couldn’t have done it without my other half,” she admitted.

In July, Cortese revealed that she was pregnant with her first child and that she was due in December. However, her little guy had plans of his own and made his appearance in early January.