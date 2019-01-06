Kate Hudson Shares Absolutely Adorable Photo Of Rose-Clad 3-Month-Old Daughter, Rani

Like most new mothers, Kate Hudson loves posting photos of her newborn baby’s major milestones on social media. And for daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa’s 3-month-old birthday photo, the actress went all out.

Little Rani — who was named after her paternal grandfather, Ron Fujikawa — was born on October 2, 2018, to the Almost Famous star and her boyfriend of nearly two years, 32-year-old musician Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson is delighted to finally have a daughter after already bringing two boys into the world — Ryder Russell Robinson, who turns 15 on January 7, with ex-husband Chris Robinson of the band the Black Crowes; and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy with her ex-boyfriend, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

In the caption of the very first photo the 39-year-old actress posted of Rani, then just days old, on Instagram, she wrote that the precious girl is “our little rosebud.” She also included two red rose emojis — one before and one after her comment.

Of course, since Rose is Rani’s middle name, Hudson’s 9.5 million followers were expecting to see her write some flower-related puns or maybe even take a snapshot of the baby lying in a bed of rose petals.

But the outfit the beautiful baby posed in to mark three months of being alive is a gorgeous work of art that makes her look absolutely adorable.

In the photo that Hudson shared on Instagram on Sunday, January 6, Rani is wearing a bright red footless onesie that has several oversized roses going from the top of her right shoulder, across her chest, and down her left leg. A couple of the flowers have white embellishments in their center, and the cuffs of her sleeves and pant legs are ruffled. Additionally, she has a matching hat on with large red roses on it.

Rani is looking right at the camera with her serious dark eyes, pursing her lips as if to give a kiss and puffing up her cute chubby cheeks.

In Hudson’s caption, she wrote that she “went a little crazy” with Rani’s outfit. She blames her “affinity for the embellished and sequined” on the fact that she grew up watching legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie dress up her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, in over-the-top frocks.

In its first three hours online, the post has been liked more than 424,200 times and has racked up more than 4,990 comments, including some from Hudson’s famous friends.

“O.M.G. this is precious,” The Resident actress Jenna Dewan wrote.

“BE STILL MY [red heart emoji],” said Search Party’s Meredith Hagner, who is engaged to Rani’s uncle, Wyatt Russell.

“She is FABULOUS,” noted Marlon star Bresha Webb.

And Paris Hilton simply commented with the heart eyes emoji.