Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism For Her Support Of Demi Lovato’s Fat Shaming Protest

Many are calling Kim Kardashian a hypocrite for supporting Demi Lovato's fat shaming protest after recently promoting appetite suppressants.

Demi Lovato has long been a supporter of healthy body image and inspiring women to feel confident in their skin. She recently took to social media to condemn Twitter for allowing advertisements promoting what she considered to be “fat shaming.” The advertisements in question were for a popular video game, Game of Sultans, according to Film News.

Lovato claimed the advertisements were showing up all over her feed and promoting an unhealthy view of weight loss. The ads feature side-by-side animations of two girls comparing each other’s body types. Those who play the game have the ability to alter their characters body type to fit what animators present as the ideal form of beauty. Alterations include slimming the characters body weight so it appears fit and thin. Lovato complained about the controversial advertisements on her Instagram story.

“Why is this fat shaming bulls**t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad. You can be ‘pretty’ at any weight,” she wrote.

The singer has been vocal about her own struggles with eating disorders in the past. She admitted to practicing unhealthy weight loss techniques in the past and now works to help other girls who feel the pressures to meet unrealistic beauty standards. In an effort to support Lovato’s protest, Kim Kardashian shared the singer’s statement and commented on her post with applause emojis.

Many Instagram users were unhappy with Kardashian’s show of support, calling her a hypocrite. The 38-year-old was featured in an advertisement of her own this past Thursday promoting a weight loss supplement. She was shown using a weight loss tea from FlatTummyCo. as part of a paid partnership. The advertisement was shared on Kardashian’s Instagram page.

“These meal replacement shakes are so good and they’re helping me get my tummy back to flat. I’m already feeling amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks,” she captioned the photo. “Because they’re all about getting women back on track.”

Kardashian went on to discuss the extra weight she’s put on during the holidays as a result of Christmas and new year festivities. With all the hustle and bustle, she admitted she’s found it difficult to fit in her regular workouts. In her caption she expressed her excitement over the weight she’s already lost due to the weight loss tea.

Instagram commenters felt that Kardashian was contradicting herself by claiming to support Lovato’s body shaming protest while encouraging a weight loss supplement.

“Didn’t you post an ad for Flat Tummies, like, yesterday?” one user complained.