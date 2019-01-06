‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Welcomes Baby Boy

It’s a boy for Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese. The new mom took to Instagram late Saturday night to reveal that she had given birth to her son. This is the first child for Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner.

“Our Little Man has finally arrived. Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces,” Cortese wrote on Instagram. She included a video that shows her newborn baby yawning. She continued, “Mommy and daddy love you so much CJ.. you’re our everything. i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ.”

The proud mom also shared several photos of her son. She also shared a photo of her husband standing beside her in a hospital bed. In the photo, Cortese is holding their baby boy. In another photo, she is holding her son and smiling.

Just four days ago, Cortese took to Instagram to share a video of her belly moving. She captioned it saying she thought her baby was “trying to find the way out.”

Cortese announced her pregnancy in July, 2018, with an Instagram post. She was well into her second trimester when she announced the pregnancy. She shared her first bump photo that month, too. In the photo, Cortese is wearing a blue dress and holding her baby bump. She shared another bump photo at 16 weeks pregnant.

Wearing the same blue dress, she wrote the following on Instagram.

“Mommy is craving cinnamon raisin bagels, icecream and candy and feeling sleepy and loved. Daddy is treating mommy like a princess even when she turns into a psychotic lunatic.”

At 24 weeks into the pregnancy, her cravings were slightly different. While the reality show star still craved ice cream, on Instagram, she revealed that she was also craving yogurt and peaches.

Below is a photo of the Jersey Shore star’s baby boy that she posted to Instagram on Saturday night.

Cortese and her husband tied the knot on October 28, 2017. The pair married in New Jersey and the Jersey Shore cast was in attendance and many posted photos of the big day to Instagram.

Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009, but Cortese was not introduced into the cast until Season 3 of the show. The show was on the network until 2012. Deena returned to the show in 2018 for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Cortese is not the first Jersey Shore cast member to have a baby. Snooki has two children and is currently pregnant with her third, while JWoww has two children. DJ Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro each have one child.