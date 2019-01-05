‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 7: J.T.’s Memorial Goes Terribly Wrong!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 7 brings J.T.’s memorial by the end of the week. Plus, Sharon and Rey find themselves in a compromising position and Cane continues feeling guilty over kissing Victoria.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) comes to an understanding with Victor (Eric Braeden) after she checks herself out of the hospital and visits him at Genoa City Police Department, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki tells Victor she knows who killed J.T., but Victor shushes her and makes his wife promise to never utter those words again to anybody!

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) becomes suspicious about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) questioning in the J.T. case. How is Sharon so positive that Rey got the wrong guy? Sharon plays it off by informing Rey she’s concerned about what Victor will do to him when he beats the charges.

Later in the week, though, Sharon and Rey wind up in a compromising position. According to Inquisitr, the duo ends up having to spend the night together in a hotel in a room that has one bed. Things get steamy before the entire situation ends and Sharon and Rey grow even closer.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) gets a letter from Lily (Christel Khalil). Unfortunately, the message not only makes Cane feel guilty about kissing Victoria, but it also illustrates just how far apart the couple has grown since Lily went to prison. The stress of it all threatens to overwhelm Cane as he struggles to take care of the kids as well as run Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) pushes Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) buttons. It seems that Phyllis still harbors a grudge against The Mustache. When Phyllis tells Victoria that Victor is just as bad as J.T. and deserves everything he gets, Victoria slaps the redhead. Although Nick (Joshua Morrow) works to keep the peace, things take a turn for the worse at J.T’s memorial.

Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) surprises Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) when she returns to Genoa City to say goodbye to J.T. Unfortunately, the memorial turns ugly when Phyllis crosses a line. Inquistr reported that Phyllis believes Nikki may confess what truly happened to Victoria’s ex-husband, so Phyllis brings up J.T.’s abusive behavior to Vicky.

At first, Reed doesn’t believe Phyllis. However, Victoria confirms it, but nobody is happy with Phyllis’s behavior. She revealed details that were not hers to tell, and once everything is said and done, in protecting herself, Phyllis may have ended up torpedoing her relationship with Nick.

Also, Devon (Bryton James) decides to let his guard down, and Jack (Peter Bergman) visits Victor.