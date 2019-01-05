‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Cane Confesses He Kissed Victoria

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 4 brings a significant change for Nikki, a confession from Cane, and a shock for Kerry as Genoa City continues into 2019.

Even though Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) vowed to keep their kiss a secret, he broke down and told Jill (Jess Walton) the dirty details. So much for “what kiss” Cane! It seems that Cane’s conscience tried to get the best of him, and he desperately wanted to go straight to prison and confess everything to Lily (Christel Khalil).

While Cane did not tell Jill the woman’s name, he did admit that it’s somebody he loathes. That was enough for Jill to declare the unnamed woman “trouble” and advise Cane to stay far away. Plus, she also brought him to his senses about telling Lily. After all, the last thing Cane’s wife needs is to sit around all day in prison wondering what and who Cane is doing.

Of course, Cane wasn’t the only one who spilled the beans. However, in Victoria’s case, she told her therapist, which at least makes sense. Victoria lamented that she must not truly love Billy (Jason Thompson) if she ended up kissing somebody she hates. The therapist advised her to be open and honest with Billy and move forward slowly, and only time will tell if Victoria takes the advice.

Speaking of advice, Nate (Brooks Darnell) advised Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) against leaving the hospital. Of course, Nikki obviously knew better than her doctor, so she rang the nurse and got the paperwork to sign herself out without her doctor’s consent. She also called the Genoa City Police Department and added herself to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) visitor’s list.

Before that, Victoria advised her mom against confessing because Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrested the wrong guy, and there’s no way that Victor will be convicted of a crime he did not commit.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) ran into Jill at the Abbott mansion after his return with Kerry (Alice Hunter) from Bora Bora. Jill and Jack decided never again to mention Kyle (Michael Mealor) digging up graves, and moved forward in their friendship. They hugged, and Kerry happened upon them and looked concerned.

Jack explained that Jill was married to his father and that she’s also Billy’s father. For a moment Kerry looked relieved. Of course, then she learned that despite their status as step-mother and step-son, they managed to have a relationship, too. The chemist met yet another of Jack’s past conquests. How many will be too many for Kerry?