Wells Adams Says Engagement To Girlfriend Sarah Hyland Is ‘Definitely Going To Happen’

During their recent romantic getaway to Mexico, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland sparked rumors of an engagement when Hyland, 28, was spotted wearing some bling on her left hand ring finger. Though the duo is not formally engaged, Adams says that a proposal is in the near future, he just has one important thing to do first.

“Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now … We are not engaged, let me just say that. We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but … it’s gonna happen eventually,” the Bachelor alum revealed to Us Weekly, noting that the ring in question were of the decorative nature, a purchase from Claire’s Accessories that Hyland made before the trip.

“I gotta get the ring,” Adams added.

The Bachelor In Paradise bartender has been promoting his new podcast, Pratt Cast, which he will be co-hosting with the Hills alum Stephanie Pratt. For the podcast, the reality team will share behind the scenes secrets from the Hills: New Beginnings, and they’ll be giving some insight to the drama that unfolds between Pratt’s brother, Spencer, and the rest of the gang.

Both Hyland and Adams shared several snaps of their trip to Mexico, wowing their fans with the gorgeous shots and romantic pics they took while exploring the country. In one shot, a wild, curly haired Hyland took to the high seas for some boating, and showed off her backside in a stringy, orange bikini. She paired the look with a silver belly necklace, and several stackable bangles on her wrist.

In another shot, Adams and Hyland got close for a pic that showed her 6.1 million followers the front side of her garb, which she paired the look with a black and white wrap she tied around her trim waist. She also showed off several ankle bracelets, and stunning hoop earrings. For Adam’s look, he went with the classic board shorts and white tee shirt combo, topping the casual attire off with some black sunglasses.

Adams shared a photo of the couple engaging in a New Years Eve smooch which took place on the excursion. Hyland wore a glittering gold dress, the short frock came up to her mid thigh, which she paired with a stunning pair of stiletto heels. Adams went with a dapper button down and black slack combination for his attire, and held a festive black top hat in his hand for the shot.

According to a recent comment left on an anniversary post by Hyland’s Shaddowhunters costar Mathew Daddario, who celebrated his first year of marriage with his wife Ester Kim, the Modern Family actress seems to have wedding bells on the brain also.

“Next marriage is me ok,” Hyland quipped.