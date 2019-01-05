WWE Spoilers: Along With Hulk Hogan, Another Legend Is Returning For ‘Monday Night Raw’

This week's "Raw" is going to star-studded and all for a great reason.

This upcoming week’s episode of Monday Night Raw is set to be a big one as WWE continues its build toward the Royal Rumble later this month. To go along with all of that, there will be a bit of a somber mood in the air, as legendary interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund passed away this past week at the age of 76. Hulk Hogan has already been confirmed to return to honor his friend, but now, there is another wrestling legend who is expected to be on Raw.

As reported by Inquisitr, Okerlund passed away earlier this week, marking a great loss to the world of professional wrestling. NXT honored him with a 10-bell salute, and it’s expected that both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will do their part to pay tribute to him in the coming days.

The official website of WWE announced that Hulk Hogan would be coming back for the upcoming Monday Night Raw, and it would be to honor his friend. Yes, the Hulkster is going to be on WWE’s flagship show and will pay tribute to the iconic interviewer who spoke to thousands of superstars over the years.

It now appears as if WWE is going to make the tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerlund a big one, as PW Insider is reporting that another legend is also coming back. Reports are now stating that Ric Flair will also be on Monday Night Raw this week.

You read that right — WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to be at Monday Night Raw, which will take place in Orlando, Florida. As of now, there is no word on just what his role will be on the show, but it is expected that he’ll be a part of the tribute to Gene Okerlund.

It’s rather difficult to imagine that Flair would be on Raw for any kind of storyline. That is especially true considering his daughter Charlotte is a member of the SmackDown Live roster.

As for Hulk Hogan, this will be his first appearance on Monday Night Raw since 2015, which was before his suspension. Hogan did appear at WWE Crown Jewel in November of last year as the host of the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

“Mean” Gene Okerlund is — deservingly — honored in the WWE Hall of Fame, and will always be seen as a true legend in professional wrestling. For fans, it’s great to see that WWE is going to honor him in such a big fashion, and having legends such as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair return for Monday Night Raw only confirms that.