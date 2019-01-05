Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks Fans For Continued Support During Her Father’s Health Struggles

Jamie Lynn Spears, former Nickelodeon star and sister to Britney Spears, shared a message with fans on Friday, thanking them for their support during her father’s struggle with his health. Britney revealed just days ago that their father is currently battling a life-threatening illness, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The 27-year-old Zoey 101 actress took to Instagram Stories Friday afternoon to make her statement.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to our family, and for all of your prayers,” Jamie Lynn wrote on a gray page in black text. “All of you have been there for us through so much, and we truly appreciate each of you!! Love y’all bunches!”

At the end of the message, Jamie Lynn added four red heart emojis.

Jamie Spears also shares a son, Bryan Spears, 41, with wife Lynn. The couple divorced in 2002 but reconciled in 2010.

Also on Friday, older sister Britney explained that she would be going on an indefinite break from her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination at the Park MGM resort, to focus on helping her father recover from his illness, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney’s statement read. “I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Britney also posted a photo on Instagram of herself, her father, and her mother, where she revealed what James is going through. James had nearly died two months ago after his colon ruptured. He then spent the next 28 days in the hospital, where doctors and nurses saved his life, according to a press release from the Spears family.

“We’re all so grateful that he came out alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” Spears wrote. “I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

The 37-year-old “Toxic” singer also shared the image on Twitter, along with a follow-up message saying that she needed to make the decision to put her family first, according to People.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart…I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you,” Spears concluded.