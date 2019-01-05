Emily Blunt Opens Up About Her Children Acting: ‘I Would Worry For Them’

Acting may turn into a family affair for Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and their two daughters. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Blunt revealed that her children, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2, may someday follow in their parents’ footsteps as actresses. However, the Mary Poppins star fears that her daughters will “have a hard time in the industry,” as many people do.

“I don’t know if I’m all about encouraging my children to be actors… people have a hard time in the industry. So I think I feel unfathomably lucky that it has been kind to me, but I would worry for them,” Blunt shared.

But, that doesn’t mean the mother won’t support her kids should they choose this path. In fact, Blunt believes that Hazel and Violet may even be better actors than she is.

“If they want to do it, god, they would probably be so much better than me!” Blunt continued. “Honestly, I look at them sometimes and say, ‘She is going to be great!'”

Blunt recently starred as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is up for four Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Miranda, Best Actress in Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Blunt, and Best Original Score.

In the past, the mother of two has mentioned that she uses Mary Poppins Returns to impress her girls, according to Digital Spy. She joined her castmates on the Graham Norton Show in December, where she revealed that Hazel and Violet are huge fans of the film. Blunt often sings the musical’s popular tracks and quotes the best lines around her house.

“It’s going to hinder discipline at home. [Hazel] already knows I can’t fly. But she did ask me to do the voice the other day, out of nowhere…So I said, ‘Spit spot and off we go,’ and she [gasped] and it was just the sweetest thing,” Blunt explained.

Blunt is currently at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she was given the Creative Impact in Acting Award.

“I think creativity is sort of an essential part of everyday life, actually. And so, if you’re having an impact on inspiring people with creativity, then I’m all for it,” Blunt said.

See Blunt at the 76th Annual Golden Globes this Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. on NBC.