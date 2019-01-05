‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Hope & Liam Say Goodbye To Beth In Heartbreaking Funeral

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview for the week of January 7 shows a devastated Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) as they deal with the death of their newborn daughter. Everyone rallies around them as they try to come to grips with the loss of Beth. The B&B clip shows some heartbreaking scenes ahead.

Brooke Comforts Hope on Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrived on Catalina Island expecting to meet her latest grandchild. After learning that they would name the baby after her mother Elizabeth, Brooke was especially proud of her new granddaughter.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, states that Brooke will arrive to find Hope heartbroken, and not at all joyous.

“What happened? Is it Beth?” “She’s gone.”

Hope will confirm that her daughter, Elizabeth Avalon Spencer, did not make it. Brooke will try to comfort Hope on Monday, January 7.

Family & Friends Rally Around Hope & Liam

Steffy cannot believe that Liam and Hope’s baby died. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers preview video shows that she is distraught as she realizes that they lost the child they so longed for. She asks, “What am I going to say to Liam, and to Hope?”

She will also be painfully aware that she is extremely lucky to have her own daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and may even feel a tad guilty that Hope’s dreams were shattered this way.

“Their love is strong. They will make it through.”

Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that when characters make statements like this, it is like an omen that the worst is yet to come. Bill will tell family and friends that he believes that Hope and Liam will make it through their time of grief. But will their love really overcome a loss so big, or will Beth’s death shatter the once solid couple?

Today #Bold8000 sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans. You won't want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/EV55gTnWhr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 4, 2019

Hope & Liam Spencer Say Goodbye In Heartbreaking Funeral

Beth’s funeral will take place at Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) home on Thursday, January 10. Everyone will turn up in somber black clothing to rally around the grieving parents, and Liam will give a gut-wrenching speech.

“It means a lot that you’re all here.”

Steffy is incredibly sad for Liam and Hope. Crying, she turns to Hope at the funeral and tells her, “I’m going to help you through this, I promise.” She embraces Hope.

Check back with Inquisitr for the comprehensive weekly spoilers, recaps, and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.