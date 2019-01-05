Wendy’s National Roast Day 2019: See The Best Roasts From The Fast Food Chain

On Friday, popular fast-food chain Wendy’s declared its second annual National Roast Day, a day in which the brand’s official Twitter account “roasts” anyone who asks for it, and the results were absolutely hilarious. Social media managers for several other brands, as well as a number of verified and unverified users, flocked to the hashtag #NationalRoastDay2019 to get insulted by their favorite fast food restaurant, according to USA Today. In the end, Twitter compiled a group of some of the day’s best roasts.

Butterfinger, a Nestle candy bar, kicked off the madness, asking Wendy’s to “come at us.”

“Sorry for always trading you for something better on Halloween,” Wendy’s shot back.

Sporting good company Spalding kindly requested that Wendy’s “shoot your shot.”

“Tom Hanks should’ve left you on the island,” the chain replied, referring to the classic film Cast Away.

The brand also congratulated Mr. Peanut on being the worst part of trail mix. When Ore-Ida Potatoes asked for a roast, Wendy’s replied, “The freezer burn you collect when everyone forgets about you isn’t enough?”

Popular verified account Doug the Pug even asked for a roast. Wendy’s obliged, telling Doug that his face looks like a “worn out stress ball,” but then added an apology at the end because insults to dogs are never cool.

In addition to brand names and verified Twitter accounts, Wendy’s also replied to a number of brave everyday Twitter users.

“You won’t do me because I’m not famous,” one person called out.

“We’re not sure if you’re Pitbull or Justin Bieber though,” Wendy’s fired back.

In the end, Wendy’s was nice enough to throw in an offer that no one could refuse–a free small Frosty to heal the wounds from all those burns.

“You roast the ones you love, and then you share the love. Come in now through 1/11 for your free small Frosty with any purchase with the Wendy’s app,” the brand tweeted at the end of the day.

National Roast Day began last year when, seemingly out of nowhere, the Wendy’s account started throwing funny and sly insults at unsatisfied customers all over Twitter, according to Fansided. While some users wondered if it was too malicious for a brand account, others applauded Wendy’s for their unique PR tactics. Soon, the account declared an official day for anyone to get roasted if they would like.

In 2017, Mashable revealed the mastermind behind the account: Amy Brown, who has been working for Wendy’s since 2012. Funny enough, Wendy’s VP of Advertising Brandon Rhoten reportedly hired Brown after he trolled her on Twitter.

“The intent of the social media team is to represent the brand’s voice as best as they can,” Rhoten said of their daring tactics. “When folks say, ‘roast me,’ we’re going to have fun with that.”