‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Grief, Family, & A Shocking Betrayal

Outpouring of grief after the death of Hope and Liam's baby, Elizbeth Avalon Spencer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 7 reveals that the grief Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) experience over the loss of their daughter Beth will set the tone for the scenes ahead. Families come together to offer support and everyone will do their share to lighten Hope and Liam’s load, per Highlight Hollywood. But a shocking betrayal will rip loved ones apart in a way that has never been seen before.

Monday, January 7 – Hope & Brooke Rocked By Grief

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrive on Catalina Island. They are so excited to meet Beth, their new granddaughter. Little do they know that they are in for the most devastating news: Beth died in childbirth.

Inquisitr shared that Hope blacked out during childbirth. When she came to, Liam told her that their daughter had died. Hope’s world fell apart as she realized that her daughter did not make it and she wept bitterly and wanted to see Beth. Later, Dr. Reese Buckingham came in to give Hope her daughter, Elizabeth Avalon Spencer. While Hope clung to her child, he explained that Hope had suffered from a placental abruption.

What Is Placental Abruption?

Many Bold and the Beautiful viewers want to know what a placental abruption is. Mayo Clinic describes the extremely dangerous pregnancy complication.

“Placental abruption occurs when the placenta partially or completely separates from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery. This can decrease or block the baby’s supply of oxygen and nutrients and cause heavy bleeding in the mother. Placental abruption often happens suddenly. Left untreated, it endangers both the mother and baby.”

Hope and Brooke will have a tearful reunion. Brooke will need to set aside her own grief and help her daughter during this dark period in her life.

Tuesday, January 8 – Reese Gives In on Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge also wants to be there to help his stepdaughter, Hope. Brooke will give him some pointers on how to really be there for her daughter.

Reese will be shaken about the events that took place at the Catalina Clinic. When the thug calls him about the $200,000 debt he owes, Reese will give in to his demands.

Reese: “it was a placental abruption. I did everything I could.” He’s pure evil to bring another woman’s deceased child and just give it to another mother. I can’t wait until he gets busted and Hope gets Beth back! I hope they don’t drag this out.#Lope #BoIdandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/epRLg3Be3b — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) January 5, 2019

Wednesday, January 9 – Beth’s Funeral

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will learn of Hope and Liam’s devastating loss. They will offer their house as Hope and Liam say goodbye to their daughter in a tear-jerking funeral.

Not satisfied with Reese’s promises, the debt collector will send Reese another photo of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes..) Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that this time the photo will be very specific.

Thursday, January 10 – Brooke & Taylor Unite

In a never-to-be-repeated-again moment, Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will unite. It appears as if the death of Beth will bring these longtime rivals together as they come together to support their daughters.

Taylor Hayes will also be there for Reese. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that she will spend some time with him and offer him advice.

Friday, January 11- Reese Makes Taylor An Offer

Ridge and Bill will talk about their volatile past. It certainly seems little in comparison with the gravity of the heartbreaking loss of a granddaughter. Brooke will let the men know where her loyalties lie.

Reese will tell Taylor that he wants to prove how much he cares about her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he could tell her that he knows of a baby that she can adopt, or he may even want to make their relationship more physical.

Bold and the Beautiful fans believe that Beth is alive and that Reese will give the baby to Taylor and Steffy to adopt. Why else would the soap opera have cast twin or triplet babies, per Soaps? Check back with Inquisitr as the storyline of betrayal, shame, and heartbreak unfolds.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.