Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reportedly Being Sued For Failing To Pay Lawyer, Per ‘Radar’

According to a new report from Radar Online, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is being sued by her lawyer. The report claims that the reality show star failed to pay an invoice to her lawyer totaling $2,577.50. According to the report, Abraham has payed all the invoices except for October.

“Upon presentment of the invoice, Defendant indicated to Plaintiff that she would not be paying the invoice. In an attempt to justify her non-payment, Defendant claimed that because she voluntarily and without good cause failed to follow through on a deal (a deal that Defendant was using Plaintiff’s services for) she should not have to pay,” the court papers obtained from Radar claim.

His services, according to the report, were not “contingent on anything” and that Abraham was charged an hourly rate for the matters with which the lawyer was engaged. It appears some of the services he offered to Abraham included “discussion for celebrity boxing.”

Abraham was set to appear in a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City back in November. The Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Match was to include the former Teen Mom OG star and former Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. However, Abraham dropped out of the event. According to TMZ, Abraham will face legal action for dropping out of the event.

Abraham is currently appearing on another MTV show, Ex on the Beach. She first appeared on MTV in 2009 when her episode of 16 and Pregnant aired. The episode featured Abraham pregnant with her first child. In her episode, she revealed that the father of her baby had passed away in a car accident while she was pregnant. After the show, Abraham went on to appear on Teen Mom, which was later rebranded as Teen Mom OG. Although the show still airs on MTV, Abraham was fired and two new cast members were added to the show.

Abraham has not yet addressed the latest report from Radar. A recent Instagram post suggests the former Teen Mom OG star is hanging out in Singapore. She took to the social media site to share a photo of herself looking up at beautiful lights. The photo that Abraham posted appears below.

“Farrah Friday Night Lights a new high #gardensbythebay really is as magical as #crazyrichasians makes it, the light show, the #ocbcskyway and hidden restaurant among the gardens is [sic] amazing #singapore #ilovemylife #farrahabraham #travel #views,” Abraham captioned the photo.