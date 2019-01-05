As New Season Is Set To Air, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals She Isn’t Ready For ‘Hate’ And ‘Negativity’

Briana DeJesus says she has 'mixed feelings' about the start of the new season.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is getting ready to air on MTV. While fans are excited to have Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus back on their screens, one of the cast members recently revealed they aren’t looking forward to the “hate” and “negativity.”

Briana DeJesus has not been on the show as long as the four original cast members, but she has been dealing with a lot of backlash since her debut in 2017. Recently, she took to her Instagram story to post her feelings about the upcoming season. In screenshots obtained by InTouch Weekly, Briana revealed that she has “mixed feelings” about the start of the new season.

“I’m super grateful I get to share my story with others, but another part of me is just so tired of all the bs that I’ve gone thru [sic] that having to watch it and relive it is horrible,” the reality show star wrote.

Last season, fans watched as a feud between Briana and fellow castmate Kailyn Lowry erupted. The argument started after a romance between Briana and Kail’s ex — and father of her son — Javi Marroquin began. The two initially stated they were just friends, though Javi confirmed the relationship in late 2017. The two planned a vacation together in Florida — where Briana lives with her two daughters — with their children, and soon their romance seemed to be serious. At this point, though, Briana was already receiving a lot of backlash for dating Kail’s ex. There was speculation that Briana would move to Delaware to be closer to Javi, but that never happened. The two eventually split in early 2018 after a drama-filled relationship, but Briana had to relive that experience once the season of Teen Mom 2 aired.

At that point, even though the events had already transpired, the world was watching them for the first time and, as a result, Briana began to face more criticism on social media. In her Instagram story post, she explained that she is “grateful” for the fans who do support her and thanked them for their support, but explained that she isn’t ready for the “hate” and “negativity.”

“I will do my best to stay active on social media, but for the most part I just want to enjoy my life with my girls and focus on just that,” Briana continued.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV on January 14. The trailer for the new season teases a new relationship for the mom of two.