Shirtless Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Wife In Instagram Video

'Hopefully you'll find a shirt,' Rhea Durham teased her husband.

Online trolls and negative comments tend to come with the territory of being a celebrity. What most celebrities don’t expect is to get mocked by their own family. Unfortunately for Mark Wahlberg, his wife Rhea Durham decided to poke a little fun at him in one of his latest Instagram videos.

In a video clip Wahlberg shared with his 11.5 million followers, Mark decided to put his chiseled torso on display once again by lacking a shirt.

“2018 is about to be over. We’re going into 2019 inspired to be better,” Mark said toward the beginning of the clip.

The 47-year-old actor was interrupted by his 40-year-old wife who appeared to be filming the video clip.

“Hopefully you’ll find a shirt,” Rhea joked with a bit of a giggle.

“Thank you, baby. I’m on vacation here in Barbados,” Wahlberg said as he threw his hands up in the air to defend his reason for being shirtless.

While he appeared to want to continue to talk about his plans for the New Year, his wife wasn’t done taking a crack at him.

“What [are] the other excuses? What about the other times?” His wife continued to jest as she busted into a fit of laughter making it hard to hear anything Wahlberg was trying to say.

Despite his wife’s playful interruptions, Mark was able to get back to the original purpose of the video before it came to an end.

“We’re gonna work harder. Whether it’s 4 a.m. or 4 p.m., we get up, we put in the work and we’re gonna inspire to be better. We’re gonna get after it in 2019. God bless you and your family. We love you.”

His wife could even be heard repeating “get after it” toward the end of the video clip.

In four days, Mark’s fun video clip has been showered by his followers with just shy of 400,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

“I’m not sure if he knows actually how good looking he is,” one follower penned in the comments of the video clip.

A second added: “Mark is always in great shape ever since he was a youngster up to now. Forever one of my all time favorite actors!”

Overall, the consensus of those leaving comments was that Wahlberg already looked ripped and the banter between he and his wife was adorable.

As those who follow the duo on social media know, Mark and Rhea enjoyed a vacation to the Caribbean over the holidays. The happy couple was not shy about sharing pictures and video clips from the trip with their social media followers.