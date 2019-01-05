Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Ready’ For Another Baby In 2019

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have had a very rocky 2018, which included a cheating scandal and the birth of their daughter, but it seems that they may be planning big things for 2019.

According to a Friday, January 4, report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “more in love than ever,” following their bumpy road. As many fans will remember, the NBA player was busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when photos and video of him kissing another woman leaked online back in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child together, daughter True.

Sources now tell the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson are ready to grow their family in the coming year, and that Khloe has been getting upset by some of the negative things that have been said about Tristan, and their relationship.

“It bothers Khloe when people give Tristan a hard time. Yes, she knows he has made mistakes but she has forgiven him and they are moving forward. Khloe is very protective of Tristan so it’s hard for her not to feel upset when he gets slammed and trolled,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is said to be ignoring all of the haters, who believe that she and Tristan Thompson should not be together, and that she’s tired of all of the attention her relationship has been getting.

Khloe and Tristan are allegedly so happy together that they may have even decided to have another child in the very near future.

“She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019,” the source added.

As many fans may already know, Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third baby, daughter Chicago, just a few months before Khloe’s daughter, True, was born. Now, they may have children around the same age again if the reality star can get pregnant again soon.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.