Watch Indianapolis Colts Vs Houston Texans Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Playoffs On Laptops, Mobile Devices

Fans who want to watch the 2019 NFL playoffs kick off, but might not be able to make it to a television, will be in luck, with a few ways to watch a live stream of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans game on laptops or mobile devices.

The game kicks off the NFL Wild Card weekend, with the Colts traveling to Houston to play their division rival and the AFC South champions. The game kicks off at 4:35 p.m. ET, a matchup that looked quite unlikely in the early part of the NFL season after the Texans started 0-3 and the Colts began the year 1-5.

As ESPN noted, the AFC South rivals ended the year as two of the hottest teams in the NFL. The game will feature the man who could win NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. After missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury that had many worried for his long-term viability, Luck, this season, racked up 4,593 passing yards to go along with 39 touchdowns, the second-highest total in the league.

What a comeback season for Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/gF4SdnKHmx — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 31, 2018

Luck joined another former Colts quarterback in having a comeback season for the ages. Luck’s 39 touchdown passes were the most ever for a quarterback after not playing the previous season, beating Peyton Manning by two touchdowns. Luck was also within 66 yards of tying Manning’s record for most passing yards the year after missing an entire season with injury.

As the report noted, Luck was at his best against the Texans, throwing for a total of 863 yards in six touchdowns in their two meetings this year. Luck will have to face a defense led by the other top candidate for Comeback Player of Year, Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt.

Watt, this week, said he knows it will be difficult facing Luck, who his Texans have been unable to stop.

“You try and do different things, but at the end of the day, you try and get there, and if you can get your hands up, you get your hands up,” he said. “You just try and get there. You can’t really let it affect you, and you hope maybe he holds it for an extra second.”

Those who want to watch a live stream of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans will be able to find coverage through the Yahoo Sports app, which offers free streaming video for cell phones and other mobile devices. The game will also be available through the WatchESPN app.