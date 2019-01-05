Thomas Markle Demands Answers About The Meghan Bashing By The Media & Doesn’t ‘Buy’ That She Made Kate Cry

Thomas Markle gave another interview to the Sun. As usual, he begged daughter Meghan to reach out to him again. Such efforts might seem like it’s in vain, considering that all of his other public pleas haven’t led to a reconciliation. But this time, he also spoke out about the supposed feud between the duchess and Kate Middleton. In particular, he referenced reports that Meghan supposedly made Kate cry during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting.

“I’m not buying that she made Kate cry. First off, I think Kate is a stronger woman than that. I think Kate also knows she is in a stronger power position than Meghan is. Kate’s the hero mother. I can’t see her being that weak. No woman is who pops out a kid then walks out of hospital the same day.”

“I don’t think she’s afraid of anyone,” the dad also added. “And I don’t believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form. But at the moment I cannot call Meghan and say ‘What is going on? How can I help you?’ I need to know what the h*** is happening and why it is happening. I need to know why she is being bashed every day.”

Meghan Markle's dad begs Duchess to pick up phone and 'end his nightmare' https://t.co/Zqc1woMnlU — Reggie Archibald (@ReggieArchibald) January 5, 2019

Moreover, Thomas continued.

“Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison. It’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way.” Markle has previously made similar comments about criminals and their daughters.

Whatever the case, it’s obvious that the family drama is progressing at the usual pace. And while there were some months where Thomas remained silent, he’s back at it with print and TV interviews. It’s hard to know if there will ever be an end to this saga.

Can We Please Stop Trying to Create a Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Feud? https://t.co/iZtzmi622T via @oprahmagazine Why is the world so eager to pit women against each other. — Robin Craig (@RobinCR567) January 5, 2019

It’s certainly incited strong reactions in royal fans, with two parties popping up: one that supports Meghan’s decision to cut off her family, and another that thinks the duchess ought to fix her family issues. One of the biggest supporters of Thomas is his other daughter, Samantha, who continues to state on Twitter that Meghan needs to reach out to her dad again. In fact, she shared a link to the Sun article and commented that there’s no “logical argument” to defend Meghan’s choice to ignore her dad. At any rate, it’s a personal family matter and it’s unfortunate that it’s in the world spotlight.

On the other hand, the rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate have been ongoing for weeks. New reports suggest that such a feud is in the past, while others deny any tensions altogether. Things are likely to heat up once Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby is born, and after Samantha releases her tell-all book.