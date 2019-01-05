‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Concerned About Losing Daughter After Fight With Baby’s Mother

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, one of the stars of Jersey Shore, was reportedly reluctant to file a police report after a fight with his girlfriend at the Hustlers Club in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. During the altercation, Ortiz-Magro was allegedly hit in the head with an ashtray. Sources told E! Online that he left the club immediately after with a face drenched in blood. According to E! when he got back to their apartment, he started to destroy items like dishes and glasses.

According to The Blast, sources close to the reality TV star involved the police days later because he was afraid that their 9-month-old daughter would be removed from their custody. He has filed a domestic battery report against his girlfriend, whose name is Jen Harley.

The Blast notes that this is not the first time that the two have gotten into a fight so violent that it’s involved the police. Harley was previously arrested for domestic battery in June after she allegedly attacked Ortiz-Magro while she was driving. There were also reports that she dragged him with the car after he got out of the vehicle, according to Us Weekly.

Ortiz-Magro later opened up about the incident during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“They made it seem worse than it really as,” he said, as reported by Hollywood Life. “We just got in an argument over nothing. She said get out of the car, so I got out of the car, and I went to go talk to her and she drove off thinking that the door was going to shut. I held onto the door and fell, basically. Everyone just made it seem worse.”

After this most recent incident, Ortiz-Magro posted a cryptic message to his Instagram stories that sounds like it’s directed at Harley.

“My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go..holding on to you hoping you will change..ignoring the signs and holding on to that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be.” he wrote, as reported by E! Online.

On Friday, he posted a photo of his daughter, Ariana Sky, to his main Instagram page. In the caption, he suggests that she may not be living with him at the moment.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the police were called because of the destroyed and reportedly missing items at the apartment. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been listed as a person of interest for burglary.