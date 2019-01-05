Nick Cannon Praises Ellen For Supporting Kevin Hart Amid Oscars Controversy

Nick Cannon is praising Ellen DeGeneres for throwing her support behind comedian Kevin Hart amid all of the Oscar backlash that he has been facing.

Since the very beginning, Nick has sided with Kevin Hart, who is one of his very best friends. And after seeing his pal’s interview on Ellen earlier today, Cannon spoke out to applaud Ellen for using her voice and platform to give Hart the opportunity to speak to the world, especially after Ellen even went as far as to call the academy and ask for Kevin to get his hosting gig back, according to People.

“That’s dope. I love Ellen and she definitely is one of the bosses in the game. When one of the bosses calls for you, that’s always a good look. She’s an entertainment guru that’s been doing it for a long time that we all respect.”

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kevin Hart made a surprise appearance on Ellen to speak about the Oscars controversy that started for him at the end of last year. Shortly after it was announced that Hart would host the Oscars, tweets dating back as far as 2008 were leaked and most of them were homophobic.

“Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,'” he wrote in one tweet in 2011.

After facing a ton of backlash, Hart made the decision to step down from hosting the Oscars, even though it was an incredible honor for him to be asked to host. DeGeneres then asked Hart to make an appearance on her show to be able to express his feelings on the matter and set the record straight once and for all. Though DeGeneres is a lesbian, she still voiced her support for Kevin and reminded him that some people on the internet are just haters.

“There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on the internet, don’t pay attention to them. That’s a small group of people being very, very loud.”

Kevin agreed with Ellen and said that he felt like he was put on attack after he earned the Oscar hosting gig. He said that someone went out of their way to find those tweets from years back and resurface them just after the announcement in an attempt to ruin his career.

“This was to destroy me. This was to end all partnerships, all brand relationships, all investment opportunities, studio relationships, my production company, and the people that work underneath me,” he told Ellen. “This was to damage the lives that have been invested in me. It’s bigger than just the Oscars.”

Since the interview aired, reviews are still mixed. While some fans are glad that Ellen let Kevin on the show to tell his side of the story, others are angry at Ellen for being a “hypocrite.”