‘Bachelor’ Contestant Bri Faked Australian Accent To ‘Stand Out’ To Colton Underwood & Fans Love It

The U.S. premiere of The Bachelor Season 14 has not aired on ABC yet, but one contestant has already gained attention by adopting a fake Australian accent to impress this season’s bachelor, Colton Underwood. A teaser clip released on social media shows contestant Brianna, who goes by Bri, revealing that she used the accent as a way to “stand out,” E! News reported.

The clip, which was shared on The Bachelor‘s official Twitter account, shows Bri meeting 26-year-old Underwood for the first time. When she introduces herself, she has an Australian accent.

“You’ve got a nice accent,” Underwood remarked. “Where are you from?”

“The accent, it’s Australian, I was hoping that you’re kind of a sucker for accents,” Bri replied, and Underwood confirmed that he is.

As the two went their separate ways, Bri began a voiceover, but without the accent. She was then shown in her seat for an interview.

“I’m not really Australian,” she revealed with a sly smile. “But you have to do what you can to stand out!”

Bri is actually from a model from Los Angeles, as her bio on ABC.com reads. She’s a former soccer player who loves hiking, camping, and snowboarding. Her biggest dating fear is reportedly “farting too loudly.”

Several fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter–the general consensus is that it’s hilarious.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

“Just watched a video of The Bachelor and this girl named Bri put on a FAKE Australian accent to “stand out” and I can’t stop watching it and laughing,” one user wrote.

Another said that, after seeing the clip, they now want to know everything there is about the contestant. Some are wondering just how far she is willing to carry the charade.

“I’m so curious as to whether she had a backstory prepped or if she’s just going to wing it. And if she’s just going to wing it, how robust is her existing knowledge of Australia,” someone pointed out. “‘No prep’ and ‘highly misinformed about Australia’ is absolutely my hope.”

Someone else said that, while lying isn’t a good thing, Bri didn’t necessarily lie.

“She just said the accent was Australian, not that she’s Australian,” they wrote.

A contributor at Elle — who is actually Australian — even said that they are thoroughly impressed with Bri’s sneaky move, as Australian accents are “notoriously challenging.”

The stunt may not win Underwood over, but it is sure to win over some fans. Find out what happens when The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on ABC.