John Krasinski Is Currently Turning His ‘Tiny Idea’ Into ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Screenplay

Filmed on a budget of just $21 million, A Quiet Place went on to pull in an impressive $340 million worldwide at the box office for Paramount Pictures. Producing a blockbuster on the cheap is obviously preferable to studios than having to spend $100 million. And just as obviously, studios like established franchises over taking risks on unknown properties. So Paramount has been very eager to get a sequel out for A Quiet Place, even though The Office star-turned-director John Krasinski clearly never intended for there to be one.

That hasn’t stopped him from getting on board with the idea, though.

“Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it,” Krasinski told the New York Times in a new interview.” And to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y. Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next.”

“If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

As per the Inquisitr, an earlier interview had Krasinski talking down the idea of forcing the same characters from the first film on a sequel. So don’t get your hopes up for the return of his co-star and wife Emily Blunt, or the other members of their fictional family.

“It’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience,” he said. “Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

When talking to the Times, Krasinski also implied the film would maintain the same down-to-earth sensibilities that grounded the first film — and made it less expensive to make than your standard alien invasion flick.

“I know that anyone reading this will be like, ‘Yeah right, art guy,’ but I do have sort of a parental feeling about this movie, and I don’t want A Quiet Place to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns,” he said. “Or did I give away the ending to the sequel?”