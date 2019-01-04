Demi Lovato Calls Out Instagram For Sharing A Body Shaming Ad

The ad for 'Game of Sultans' featured two young women described as 'obese' and 'pretty.'

Demi Lovato has always been an advocate for body positivity, and now the singer is calling out Instagram for promoting an offensive game on their platform. Demi let her fans know — via Twitter this afternoon — that she was upset with Instagram. She also urged her followers to head over to her personal Instagram page and watch her story regarding “some b******t.”

“Always speak up for what you believe in,” the singer tweeted.

When fans headed over to her Instagram page, many immediately shared her outrage. Demi shared a screenshot of a Game of Sultans ad on her story. The ad had two very young female characters pictured, standing next to one another. There was a noticeable difference in their weight.

Below one girl was the word “obese,” with the word “pretty” being featured underneath the other girl.

“Why is this fat shaming b******t on my feed? So many wrong things with this ad,” Demi began. “1. You can be pretty at any weight.”

The singer went on in absolute outrage, and shared another screenshot of the ad. This time, the word “controlled” was underneath the heavyset avatar — who also had broccoli symbols under her picture. The so-called “pretty” avatar had cheesecake symbols underneath her image.

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” she continued.

Demi then emphasized the word “control” — a word which appeared under the games “obese” avatar — and noted that eating disorders are all about control. She underlined, circled, and pointed to the word to get her point across. The singer then took her frustration out on Instagram directly.

“So please Instagram, keep this b******t off mine and other’s feeds who could easily be effected [sic] by this disgusting advertisement. With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illness, I expect you to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Demi has been open about her mental health battle, as well as her struggle with body positivity in her younger years. The singer was regularly sharing body-positive photos of herself on her Instagram page for the last several years, before taking a break from the platform following her overdose in July of last year.

At the time of this publication, Instagram has yet to comment.