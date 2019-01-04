Inside Meghan Markle’s Fashion Choices, And How Kate Middleton Has Reportedly Been Helping, Per ‘Elle’

A royal insider claims that the wardrobe choices that Meghan Markle has made has been carefully chosen in order to “not be accused of copying Kate’s style.” And while there’s been plenty of drama with rumors about the two women reportedly feuding here and there, it does seem that Meghan’s efforts to craft her own style aesthetic has been working. Plus, the brands that the Duchess wears gets an incredible boost, both in sales and interest. Not only that, the insider said that “Kate has been on hand to help guide Meghan with advice about certain designers and royal protocol,” according to Elle.

That’s not to say that Meghan and her stylist Jessica Mulroney are completely unaware of Kate’s style. Jessica has reportedly “certainly kept an eye on Kate’s style because she hasn’t put a foot wrong and is a great role model.”

Meanwhile, Mulroney is busy expanding on her fashion empire. She was Meghan’s stylist long before Prince Harry came along, but as the Duchess has stuck with her stylist, Jessica’s profile has also risen in status. One of the more notable changes in the stylist’s life is that she’s landed a job with Good Morning America as a fashion contributor.

A royal insider says that when it comes to dressing, there’s no animosity between Meghan and Kate https://t.co/5qhrsmq6fU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 3, 2019

Some of the brands that Meghan seems to favor include Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller, Stella McCartney, and Aritzia. Other brands including Brandon Maxwell, Mackage Coats, and Maison Birks Jewellry are also some of Markle’s go-to brands.

And while there has been a couple of faux-pas here and there, Markle’s style choices have incited tons of interest and positive feedback for the most part. Of course, the haters focus on the high cost of her outfits, while others suggest that her style is not conservative enough to fit royal standards.

This report that Kate has been helping Meghan shows that the two women are getting along better than some may believe. Coupled with other reports that the two women discussed their differences and resolved a feud, it seems that there’s at least an effort to do some damage control.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of other positive things to focus on when it comes to the royal family, including the soon-to-be-born baby. It appears that even Prince Harry is changing his lifestyle habits in support of Meghan’s pregnancy by cutting out vices like alcohol and caffeine, which may serve him well even after the baby is born. Fans can look forward to a birth announcement in the next few months.