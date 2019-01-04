Britney Spears Canceling Second Vegas Residency ‘Domination’ Amid Father’s Health Issues

The show was set to kick off on Febuary 13.

A month shy of kicking off her second concert residency in Las Vegas, pop star Britney Spears has announced that she will not be going forward with the show amid her father’s health issues.

The “Piece of Me” singer made the shocking announcement on social media this morning. Taking to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Britney announced just minutes ago that she would no longer be performing her new show “Domination.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” the pop sensation wrote on social media. “However it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

The Grammy award winner continued, explaining that her father, Jamie Spears, had been hospitalized just months ago in Las Vegas when, according to E! News, his colon spontaneously ruptured. This led to a health crisis that almost took his life and, after emergency surgery, warranted a month-long recovery period in the hospital. Jamie has since returned home, where he is recuperating and gaining his strength.

“We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” Britney said, followed by her decision to put her “full focus and energy” into her family for the remaining time of her father’s recovery.

“I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all…always.,” the singer ended her post, which was accompanied by a photo of a young Britney in a pink costume — posing with her father and her mother, Lynne Spears.

Within the first hour of having gone live, Britney’s announcement on both social media platforms had received over 200,000 likes from her combined 78.1 million followers. Her followers also showed their support for the pop star’s decision with thousands of comments.

“We love you and 100% respect this decision. Family first!” wrote one of Britney’s most famous fans, Chris Crocker, on Instagram.

“You are making the right choice. Family comes first. you will not regret this! I hope your dad gets better,” said another.

Sending our love and best wishes – You're doing the right thing! ❤️ — Music Choice (@MusicChoice) January 4, 2019

Britney announced her new Vegas residency, “Domination,” just a few months ago in October. The pop starlet was slated to take the stage again in Sin City on February 13, for the first of 32 shows that would run through August 17.

It would have been her second series in Las Vegas, following her wildly successful award-winning “Britney: Piece of Me” residency that ran from 2013 to 2017.