Julianne Hough Tranquilly Sits In Skimpy Swimming Suit For Her Zen Time

The star decided to take a break from her hectic life for a bit of relaxation.

Dancer, actress and singer Julianne Hough escaped the hectic pace of life for the New Year’s holiday with her husband Brooks Laich. The pair fled to Cape Town, South Africa, where they sought a slower, more relaxed time away.

Brooks shared photos on his Instagram account of himself sitting serenely at an oceanfront property, staring out at the beautiful crystalline water, boats bobbing and floating in the water down below.

Julianne sought refuge around back of the home, where she perched on a folded towel atop an outdoor marble table. A simple and quaint tray is positioned near her with a ceramic blue cup siting on a matching saucer, a pale green teapot next to it. She reclines with her knees bent, legs crossed at the ankles.

The star seems to be wearing a copper-colored swimming suit that’s high-cut on the sides. She rests her elbows on her knees, her head tipped back as she sweetly inhales the fresh scent of a white rose. Her hair is pulled back a bit with a headband wrapped around the crown of her head. Julianne sits next to a tempting hot tub surrounded by wooden plank flooring, an outdoor couch laden with throw pillows nearby.

The warm sun’s rays peek through off to the side, casting a shimmering reflection off the water onto the wall behind her. It’s truly a peaceful setting.

“Tea Time & Me Time,” she captioned her photo. “Take some time to enjoy the little things! I’m huge on senses… Smell the roses (literally), taste something new, listen to nature, see the beauty of your surroundings, feel the textures around you. Tune in to your senses. How often do we miss the little things that can give us so much joy?”

Her Instagram followers couldn’t agree with her more!

“So so true. Little daily intentions like this are everything!!!” commented Jessie Harris Bouton.

Sandra Dimarc complimented Julianne on her photo, as did many others.

“What a wonderful pic!” she noted.

The day before Julianne shared this peaceful photo, she posted a pic of herself seated cross-legged on the ground leaning over a journal outdoors.

“Favorite way to begin my day, especially while I’m traveling. I love what comes out in my morning pages when I’m exploring other countries,” she wrote. “There’s something about the culture and the new experiences that creates a whole new openness in my writing, and I never know what’s going to end up on the page.”