John Legend Shares Sweet New Photo Of Daughter Luna In A Straw Hat During Tropical Vacation

John Legend is taking a page out Chrissy Teigen’s book, and sharing a sweet vacation photo of his own.

As fans of Chrissy Teigen know, the model has been flooding her Instagram feed with photos from a tropical getaway — with four photos coming in just one day. After seeing his wife post a few images from the trip already, Legend seemingly decided that it was time for a post of his own. In the sweet photo, Legend’s only daughter, Luna, looks cute as can be while standing right in front of the camera.

The tot is sporting a light pink shirt as she stares off into the distance, with a slight smile on her face. To accessorize her look, Luna adorably rocks a giant and floppy straw hat that practically takes over her entire head. Legend left the caption of the photo blank, but that didn’t stop his 9 million-plus followers from commenting on the sweet snapshot.

So far, the image has earned the singer a ton of attention, garnering over 181,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some followers chimed in to wish the family safe travels on their vacation, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how adorable little Luna is. A few others pointed out the resemblance between Luna and both of her famous parents.

“That is @chrissyteigen’s face on an itsy bitsy cutie patootie,” one fan commented.

“She’s lovely. You and your family deserve EVERY moment of happiness you experience. Happy New Year,” a second user wrote.

“I can only hope my daughter is this level of cute,” another wrote.

The couple has yet to reveal to fans where they are vacationing, but Teigen has shared a few photos to Instagram that include palm trees and a light blue body of water. Unlike Legend, Chrissy has also shared photos of both Luna and their son, Miles, so it’s probably only a matter of time before John makes another post during the trip.

Most recently, Legend made headlines for speaking out against disgraced singer R. Kelly. According to Yahoo, the “All of Me” singer says that he has no regrets participating in the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly. Along with female victims of the singer, John Legend is the only musician to appear in the documentary — and he has been receiving a lot of praise for standing up for what he believes is right.

But John took to Twitter to let his fans know that the female victims are the ones who should be praised for speaking out.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f*** about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision,” he wrote.

Surviving R. Kelly is a three-night event that began airing yesterday on Lifetime.