‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Shares A New Photo Of His Baby Boy Jagger

Ryan Edwards’ baby boy is a major cutie.

On January 3, the former Teen Mom OG star’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, took to Instagram, where she shared the latest photo of her three-month-old son. In the caption, Standifer said nothing. Instead, she included just one small black heart.

As fans well know, Standifer waited several weeks before sharing the first photos of her new baby — likely due to the fact that Edwards wasn’t home from rehab at the time of the child’s birth. He did not return home until nearly one month after the fact.

Since sharing her first photo, Standifer has shared a few more, one of which also included Edwards and their other children — including Edwards’ oldest son, Bentley, and her oldest boy, Hudson.

Edwards shares Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, and Standifer shares Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in Tennessee in May 2017, and shortly thereafter, Edwards checked himself into rehab for his first stint in treatment. Following his exit, Edwards claimed to be maintaining his sobriety. But, at the end of summer of last year, he was back in rehab — where he remained for 90 days.

Amid Ryan Edwards’ struggles with substance abuse last year, he and his wife confirmed that they were not asked to return to Teen Mom OG in full-time roles, as they had during past seasons.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer revealed to E! News in July. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards explained. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

“I know they did want five girls to begin with after Farrah [Abraham] left to sort of resemble Teen Mom 2,” Standifer continued. “But they didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

