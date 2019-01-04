Kendra Wilkinson’s Divorce Rejected By The Courts For A Second Time

She's still officially married after failing to fill out her paperwork correctly.

Maybe the third time’s the charm? Kendra Wilkinson is still officially married to estranged husband Hank Baskett after a court rejected her divorce papers for an error, TMZ reports. It’s the second time this has happened to the reality TV couple, after their documents were rejected back in November for the same thing.

The Kendra On Top star filed for divorce in April, announcing on social media that she was leaving her husband of nine years, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

Court filings showed the date of separation as January 1, 2018, and a request for joint custody of their two children.

On October 29, the couple submitted their final divorce settlements to the courts and readied themselves to put an end to that chapter of their lives, only to find out a month later that their court documents were rejected. TMZ reported at the time that Kendra and Hank forgot to check a box on one section of the papers and put the wrong jurisdiction date on another.

Apparently, that didn’t cement how important filling out paperwork correctly can be in the couple’s minds, because the same thing happened again this week.

The court clerk rejected the latest paperwork because it wasn’t filled out correctly. The clerk’s notes, which are bolded, enlarged and underlined, emphasize the missing information.

“Please make sure the forms you submit have the correct case number, the full case number should be on all forms in the appropriate place, please check each form prior to submission to court.”

All this means that the 33-year-old is still married – at least legally. Since separating from her husband, she has been spending plenty of time with her kids and hanging out with friends.

The famous blonde even darkened up her look shortly after announcing her separation — though she says she plans to stay true to her roots.

She doesn’t appear to be getting back into the dating scene, however. The reality star said that she is “getting this dating myself thing down,” first.

Kendra and the NFL star have two children together, 8-year-old Hank IV and 3-year-old Alijah. They married in 2009, shortly after the Playboy model left her role on The Girls Next Door — and life at the Playboy mansion.