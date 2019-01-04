Prince William Won’t Spend Kate Middleton’s Birthday With Her For This Stunning Reason

Prince William won’t be spending his wife Kate Middleton’s birthday with her on Wednesday, January 9, for this stunning reason, reported Woman and Home.

After a relaxing Christmas spent in the Norfolk countryside, it will be back to business for the Duke of Cambridge on January 9, as he undertakes his first official engagement of the year stated the publication.

Kensington Palace announced that William will spend the day visiting London’s Air Ambulance “to recognize the work that their first responders carry out delivering life-saving treatment across London.”

Prince William will be the first member of the royal family’s younger set to return to his official duties after the Christmas break, which he spent between the queen’s Sandringham Estate home and his and Catherine’s country house, Anmer Hall, with their extended families and three children: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

This will mark an important milestone for the future king of England.

As Woman and Home noted, Prince William spent many years as a pilot in the East Anglia Air Ambulance service.

William, who previously worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance, will meet pilots, clinicians, and paramedics to hear more about their experiences delivering life-saving treatment across the capital and the challenges they face on the job.

The duke will later join the staff, patients, and their families at a tea party to mark the 30th anniversary of the charity. The east London location of William’s visit means he won’t be too far away from any birthday celebrations that might take place at the couple’s Kensington Palace home later in the day.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit @LDNairamb on Wednesday 9th January to recognise the work that their first responders carry out delivering life-saving treatment across London. pic.twitter.com/ogRop3BvD5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 3, 2019

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent an important milestone event away from one another.

In 2013, the couple spent their second wedding anniversary apart as Prince William had work commitments, while Middleton was on an official visit to children’s hospice Naomi House, as reported by Woman and Home.

No information has been released by Kensington Palace about how the Duchess of Cambridge will spend her 37th birthday.

Prince William carried out his last official engagement of 2018 when he attended Christmas services at the church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. The Cambridges were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they made their way to the annual service which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family.